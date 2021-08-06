BRITISH holidaymakers have been warned that they "won’t be able to leave the country" unless they are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The news will come as a blow to Brits who are not vaccinated against coronavirus, which is responsible for a global health crisis.

This week, it was announced fully-vaccinated passengers returning to England, Scotland and Wales from France will no longer have to quarantine after this Sunday under changes to UK Covid travel restrictions.

Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway all moved from amber to green.

While the UK Government issued fresh advice to anyone travelling to Spain.

It was feared that the latest travel update would see Spain demoted to the red list due to an increased prevalence of Covid-19 and variants, but the country has retained its amber status.

Following 15 changes to the UK travel list, England’s transport secretary Grant Shapps warned all countries will require holidaymakers to be fully vaccinated before entering.

"You won't be able to leave the country"





Speaking to LBC, he said: "I think double vaccination, full vaccination, is going to be a feature for ever more and most countries, probably all countries, will require full vaccination in order for you to enter.”

He added: "It’s important to understand that there are simply going to be things that you will not be able to do unless you’re double-vaccinated or have a medical reason not to be, including going abroad.

"So actually there are good reasons if you’re perhaps in your 20s and you feel like ‘oh, this doesn’t really affect me’ — well, it is going to, because you won’t be able to leave the country."

