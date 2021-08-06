WHATSAPP users have been sent an urgent warning from tech experts over scam fears.
WhatsApp is part of Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire which includes Facebook and Instagram and is used by millions worldwide.
But the global messaging service has a loophole which could mean your account is at risk of being hacked.
Fraudulent scammers could gain access to private messages sent to family, friends and colleagues.
Now tech experts are warning users to remain vigilant.
@WABetaInfo is an independent portal where you can discover news and real-time updates about WhatsApp, according to its bio.
MORE NEWS:
- Caerphilly knifeman jailed for dirty protest at station
- Businesses can reopen and no rules on meeting up in Wales
- Residents concern over asbestos checks in Newport flats
It tweeted: "WhatsApp is also working to bring end-to-end encrypted LOCAL backups on WhatsApp beta for Android!
“They were working on E2EE backups on Google Drive, but they will extend the feature for local backups as well. This feature will be available in a future update."
🆕 WhatsApp is also working to bring end-to-end encrypted LOCAL backups on WhatsApp beta for Android!— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 3, 2021
They were working on E2EE backups on Google Drive, but they will extend the feature for local backups as well.
This feature will be available in a future update. pic.twitter.com/2YbulmqiUQ
One social media user pointed out: “But the local backup stays local. So both ends are the local device. Thus if it wasn’t end to end encrypted it wasn’t encrypted at all.”
Chats within the WhatsApp app are end-to-end encrypted which means all of your messages are private unless authorities have a warrant to access your account.
Google Drive, which works like the cloud, is highly susceptible to hacking.
Fraudsters have been known to use cloud storage systems to bypass security, tech experts warn.
- Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.