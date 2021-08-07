WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Gwent.

This week we meet 21-year-old Lily-Rose Bolwell.

How long have you lived in Newport?

I have lived in Newport all my life, 21 years.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

The history of Newport, such as the Transporter Bridge.

Favourite place for a takeaway and why?

Wok Inn - it is the best Chinese around.

Dragons or County?

County all the way. They are a brilliant side.

Best memory of your time living here?

Going to Tredegar Park when I was younger every day in the six weeks holidays.

Favourite Newport pub?

Tom Toya Wetherspoons - they serve good food.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most and why?

John Frost Square. I used to go to Greggs and play in the square as a child with my brothers.

Favourite building in the city?

The Transporter Bridge because my great Nanny went over there in the 1930s and I love the scenery.

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Costa in town - very nice.

Where would you go for a special meal and why?

TGI Friday - it is a good place for a meal.

Best place for a walk and why?

The canal by Fourteen Locks.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

To be a better city in order to have more shops in the shopping centre.

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go - and why these three?

The museum - it is a good area for Newport history. The Transporter Bridge because it is amazing. Fourteen Locks because is one of my favourite places in Newport.

Three words which sum up Newport for you

Amazing, wonderful and fabulous.

