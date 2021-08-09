A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

PAUL GRIFFITHS, 37, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 52 months after he admitted drink driving with 118mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath and driving with no insurance on Oakroyd Close, Brighouse, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, on April 29.

He was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £420 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

DEAN WHITCOMBE, 45, of West End Avenue, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £281 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder on New Year’s Day.

SEAN ROSS, 28, of Munnings Drive, St Julians, Newport, was conditionally discharged for nine months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly at the bus shelter opposite the police station on Chepstow Road on June 3.

He was ordered to pay £107 in a surcharge and costs.

RICHARD HUNT, 48, of Beech Close, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine on Hendre Close and possession of heroin on January 29.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

NICKY STEPHEN HALL, 32, of Conway Croft, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted possession of crack cocaine and amphetamine and being drunk and disorderly on Wharf Road on July 27.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

CONNER PETERS, 28, of Caerbryn, Pentwynmawr, near Newbridge, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol on Bassaleg Road, Rogerstone, Newport, on January 15.

He was ordered to pay £303 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MELANIE AVER, 46, of Mallards Reach, Marshfield, was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the Pont Ebbw roundabout on the A48 in Newport on January 10.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

THOMAS KEECH, 29, of Queen Street, Blaina, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on February 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MANDY SIAN SHORT, 54, of Central Avenue, Oakdale, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 85mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts in Newport on January 10.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.