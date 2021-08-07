A MANAGER has pleaded not guilty to committing fraud and theft at a pram retailer branch.

Kersty Smith, 50, denied the alleged offences claimed to have taken place at the Discount Pram Centre in Cwmbran between 2017 and 2018.

The defendant, of Clos Cwm Creunant, Pontprennau, Cardiff, appeared before Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MORE NEWS: Drinker left with two black eyes after shocking pub attack

Smith is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on August 26.

She was granted unconditional bail.