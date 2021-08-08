FORMER patrons and members of a Chepstow social club have shared their memories of the venue through the years, after plans were revealed to knock it down and build a supermarket in its place.

The application to demolish the Severn Bridge Social Club, drafted by Tetra Tech Planning on behalf of Lidl, was submitted to Monmouthshire County Council in a letter dated July 14, 2021 which has been shared with the Argus.

It relates to the site currently occupied by the Severn Bridge Social Club, in the Bulwark area of the town.

The application includes demolition of the social club, and erection of a Lidl supermarket - with car parking and landscaping.

The Severn Bridge Club has been a fixture of the Bulwark site since opening in 1965.

However, it has been closed for some time, with fencing having been erected around the site.

READ MORE:

Former staff member David Freeman said: "Many happy memories working at the Severn Bridge Club, met so many wonderful people, some sadly no longer with us.

"Such a shame that it couldn't last."

Nadine Axon had her afternoon wedding reception at the club back in September 2002.

"I was so looked after," she said.

"A lovely memory, such a shame it’s going."

Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.

Lesley Griffiths said: "I remember seeing a few good comedians in there, Saturday morning movies, ballroom dancing classes and John Lowe, Eric Bristow and Jock Wilson playing darts with the local darts team boys.

"Some great times."

Michaela Hughes said: "My mum and dad were life members.

"They both remembered the day the club opened, was on the same day as the Severn Bridge was opened.

"They remember the coach loads of people from Bristol coming over on Friday and Saturday nights, many New Year's Eve parties.

Ms Hughes was even presented with membership at her 18th birthday party in the club.

"Was a great evening," she said.

"A lot of fond memories far too many too write down."