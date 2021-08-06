TWO houses in Newport, linked to anti-social behaviour (ASB), were boarded up last week following successful closure applications.
The three-month closure orders for the two properties in Herbert Walk and Dolphin Court, both in Pill, were granted on Tuesday, July 27, at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
During the period of the orders, anyone who attempts to enter these properties can be arrested by the police.
PC Claire Drayton said: “Members of the public reported that these two addresses had become focal points for anti-social behaviour.
"We’ve worked with residents and partners, including Newport City Homes, to obtain these closure orders.
“ASB negatively impacts the quality of life for residents and it will not be tolerated in our communities.
“I hope that this reassures residents that if they have concerns about problem premises which are causing harm to the community, they can report it and we will work hard with our partners to take action.”
A Newport City Homes spokesperson said: “We believe that everyone has a right to enjoy their home and live safely and peacefully.
“We are committed to working with Heddlu Gwent Police and our communities to tackle anti-social behaviour so that everyone can feel safe and secure in their homes.”
