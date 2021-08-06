WELSH rugby legend Sam Warburton will be leading a charity bike ride next year in Spain for Velindre Cancer Centre.
After an incredible response to Velindre's first Majorca bike ride, which filled with 80 riders in just two weeks, they have managed to arrange another Majorca bike ride.
The additional challenge for 50 riders will be led by Velindre patron Sam Warburton, the Welsh former international rugby union player, and will take place between April 20 to April 25, 2022.
You can join the Velindre team on this spectacular long weekend of riding and conquer Majorca’s epic mountain climbs and descents, coastline, rural flats and pass through Spanish villages peppered with orange groves.
The three-day challenge is a 390km road ride through scenery, with some tough climbs including an attempt on the Sa Calobra climb made famous by the training rides of Team Sky and Geraint Thomas.
Further information is available here.
