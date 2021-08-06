HUNDREDS of homes in Duffryn will be without hearing or hot water for up to 12 hours on Wednesday, Newport City Homes has warned.

The social housing provider has said it will be turning off the heating system in Duffryn on Wednesday, August 11 - affecting all 940 homes it manages in the area.

The heating will be turned off between 8am and 8pm while the system is upgraded.

Hot water will be unavailable between these times, but cold water will be unaffected.

New valves and pipework are being installed and pipework is being prepared so that NCH can connect Aneurin Bevan Court to the district heating system.

NCH has promised the work will not go on past 8pm and that they will turn the system back on as soon as work is completed.

A NCH spokeswoman said: “We plan to do any maintenance or upgrade work that needs a system shutdown during the summer months so that our work has a s little impact on our customers as possible.

“Before we shut the system off, we write to everyone whose home is affected to inform them of our plans and ask them to contact us if they have any concerns.

“Anyone who is concerned about this work can contact us on 01633 381111.”

