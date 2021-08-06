A DRUG dealer was living in “horrific” squalor with hundreds of used heroin needles scattered all over his bedroom.
Officers raided Daniel James’ home last month after they received tip-offs from members of the public.
Marian Lewis, prosecuting, said: “Gwent Police received numerous intelligence reports identifying this defendant as someone who was supplying drugs in the Brynmawr area.
“On July 8 at 5.50am, a search warrant was executed at his property.
“A black Samsung mobile phone was seized.
“The defendant confirmed it was his and he gave the police his PIN so they could access it.
“There were messages found which indicated he had been concerned in the supply of heroin.”
Miss Lewis added: “There are photographs showing the condition of the defendant’s bedroom.
“It was horrific with hundreds of used needles around.
“The walls were black and the carpet stained with tissues of blood.
“The defendant had the contact details of known heroin addicts on his phone.
“He was supplying on a daily basis over a substantial period of time.”
James, 39, of Park View, Brynmawr, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin.
He also admitted being concerned in the supply of the class C drug Valium.
The offences took place between December 2019 and July 2021, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Claire Pickthall, representing James, said: “He was a hopeless addict.”
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke adjourned sentence until August 25.
The defendant, who appeared in court via video link from prison, was remanded in custody.
