THERE have been more than 40 new cases of Covid-19 in Newport once again, the latest Public Health Wales figures have shown.
However, the area is now reporting the seventh highest number of new cases due to increases elsewhere in Wales.
Gwent had 119 new cases all together, with Newport having 46, Monmouthshire recording 27, Caerphilly 21, Blaenau Gwent 13 and Torfaen 12.
There have been 803 new cases recorded in Wales and 84 recorded for residents outside of Wales.
There have not been any newly-reported deaths in Wales in the latest update.
The total number of Covid-related deaths in Wales is 5623.
2,300,137 people have had their first vaccination and 2,099,624 are fully vaccinated.
All the new cases by area:
- Cardiff - 66
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 57
- Flintshire - 53
- Wrexham - 49
- Swansea - 49
- Conwy - 47
- Newport - 46
- Bridgend - 36
- Denbighshire - 34
- Monmouthshire - 27
- Vale of Glamorgan - 27
- Gwynedd - 25
- Carmarthenshire - 25
- Neath Port Talbot - 24
- Pembrokeshire - 23
- Caerphilly - 21
- Merthyr Tydfil - 14
- Blaenau Gwent - 13
- Torfaen - 12
- Anglesey - 10
- Ceredigion - seven
- Unknown location - 11
