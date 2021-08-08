THIS picture is from February 1988 when a group from Friends of the Earth held a demonstration in the centre of Newport against choloro-flouro-cardons, or CFCs.

The Argus story at the time read: Friends of the Earth members got "canned" on the streets of Newport yesterday - all in a good cause.

They dressed up as aerosol cans and also displayed giant aerosols in a demonstration against the destruction of the earth's ozone layer.

Members say CFCs, or choloro-flouro-cardons, used in some aerosol sprays, are damaging the layer in the atmosphere which shields us against ultra violet radiation from the sun.

And they warn that, if the destruction continues, a caner epidemic looms.

The demonstration, which involved handing out leaflets in the town's Commercial Street, was one of a number staged throughout the country and followed similar ones in other parts of Wales.

Spokesman Mr Roger Ayres said the demonstration had been very successful and the public had been very interested in their message.

British manufacturers were due to phase out use of CFCs in all aerosol spreays by the end of 1989 but he said it could and should be done immediately.

