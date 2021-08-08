THE cheapest property currently available in Newport could be yours for less than £60,000.

The one-bed flat in Upper Dock Street is located in Olympia House, and includes a bedroom, bathroom and reception room.

Agents Peter Alan – Newport describe it as the perfect property to “get your foot on the property ladder.”

The flat is a shared ownership opportunity, and registration is open now.

The agents said: “A brand new one bedroom apartment located in the heart of Newport City Centre.

“With superb views across the city, an apartment in Olympia places you at the heart of the action while also offering you a modern, comfortable retreat away from all the hustle and bustle.

“If you commute by bus or train, your journey back from work couldn't be easier - you're just a short walk from the bus and train stations.

“A landmark building since it was built in the 1960s, Olympia was home to the Passport Office until 2013 and now hosts a food store on its ground floor, as well as a new Café Quarter - so all you need to do is pop downstairs to enjoy a break and a treat.

“The upper floors have been re-imagined to offer a selection of one and two bedroom apartments, each with fully-fitted kitchens and stylish, contemporary bathroom suites.

“Our aim is to make it as easy as possible to settle into your new home, so we've provided high quality kitchen appliances and fitted all the little extras that make a difference, such as heated towel rails, an entryphone system, a satellite TV point and internet cabling.

The arrival of a new baby is always a happy time for every family. Share the good news with us and our readers by clicking here to submit information and pictures.

“An overview of the development can be viewed at the Olympia House website.

“An ideal choice for anyone wanting to enjoy the best that Newport has to offer, Olympia is a unique development in a building that forms part of Newport's history.”

Located less than a quarter of a mile away from Newport Railway Station, the flat is available for shared ownership at £58,750.

READ MORE:

You can take a virtual tour of the property here.

What is shared ownership?

Shared ownership is a flexible purchase option. You can choose how much of a property you buy and then buy more if you want to as and when it is convenient.

You can purchase between 50 per cent and 70 per cent of this property, paying rent on the part that you don’t own.

The higher the share you purchase, the less rent you will have to pay.