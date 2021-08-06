AS STAYCATIONS boom and Brits rediscover the joys of a holiday on home soil, the nation’s favourite childhood memories of UK breaks have been revealed.
The study, conducted by Park Leisure, asked 2,000 adults for their best memories of domestic holidays and eating fish and chips at the beach took the top spot. More than half of Brits said a seaside trip to a chippy was a happy memory from their youth.
Many Brits remember coastal trips fondly, as paddling in the sea and exploring rock pools also rank highly.
For lots of families, childhood holidays often involved staying in a caravan, and almost two in five Brits are nostalgic for this style of vacation.
The nation’s top 10 favourite memories of holidays in the UK are:
1. Eating fish and chips at the beach – 52 per cent
2. Paddling in the sea – 47 per cent
3. Going for walks – 44 per cent
4. Playing in amusement arcades at the seaside – 41 per cent
5. Staying in a caravan – 39 per cent
6. Picnics – 32 per cent
7. Exploring rock pools – 29 per cent
8. Playing games with family and friends – 26 per cent
9. Making new friends – 20 per cent
10. Barbeques – 17 per cent
Favourite holiday memories vary across the UK, with people in some cities recalling times where they learnt new skills. 19 per cent of people in Cardiff remember being taught how to fly a kite.
Lisa Williams, director of marketing and holiday sales at Park Leisure, said: "Many of us look back on childhood holidays with great affection, and it’s been lovely reflecting on all these happy memories.
"It was great to see that every generation had similar favourites, which shows that traditional holiday activities, like rock pooling, walking and picnics, are still going strong.
"Many people will have explored new corners of the UK over the last year or so, and hopefully families will now continue to holiday on our own shores, so the next generations can enjoy similar memories in the future."
