A MAN has been arrested after disorder broke out on a Newport street in broad daylight.

Emergency services were called to Tunnel Terrace, a short distance away from the city centre yesterday, Thursday, afternoon.

A spokesman for Gwent Police confirmed that the call came in at 4.20pm.

It is believed that the force received reports of two men fighting at an address on the street.

On arrival, police were seen to take a man into custody, near to the street’s junction with Sidney Street.

It has since been confirmed that a 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, and have asked that anyone with information come forward.

They are also looking for anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

Police statement in full

A spokesman for Gwent Police told the Argus: “We received a report of a disturbance in Tunnel Terrace, Newport at around 4.20pm on Thursday, August 5, after two men were reportedly heard fighting at an address.

“Officers attended and a 22-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in police custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Gwent Police, quoting log reference 2100275200.

“You can also contact us via social media on Facebook or Twitter, or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

