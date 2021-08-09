A BLAENAU Gwent nature reserve has organised a nature walk for bird watchers.

Parc Bryn Bach in Tredegar is welcoming lovers of nature to join Blaenau Gwent council's biodiversity offer "for some fun, nature related activities." 

The activities will be taking place around the park.

Sessions on August 11 and 25 are now fully booked.

However, there are a few spaces left on August 18 for bird watching from 10am until midday, followed by a 15 minute refreshment break and then a craft activity from 12.15pm-1pm.

You can meet at the vistor centre before the 10am start.

It has been advised to bring suitable footwear.

To book your free place contact Becky Ward on 07583 130927 or email rebecca.ward@blaenau-gwent.gov.uk