A TRIAL date has been set for three people charged following the death of a five-year-old boy whose body was found in a river.

His step-father John Cole, 39, of Sarn, Bridgend, is accused of the murder of his stepson Logan Mwangi, who was also known as Logan Williamson.

The child’s mother Angharad Williamson, 30, and a youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have both been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Logan Mwangi. Picture: Wales News Service

Cole also faces an allegation of perverting the course of justice.

Logan was discovered dead in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called to a report of a missing child at 5.45am on Saturday, July 31.

The trio appeared before Newport Crown Court this afternoon where Judge Michael Fitton QC set a trial date of January 31, 2022.

The three defendants are next due to appear in court on November 12, 2021 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Tributes were paid to Logan Mwangi following his death. Picture: Wales News Service

Cole and Williamson were remanded in custody and the youth was remanded into the care of the local authority.

The prosecution was represented by Jason Howells, Cole by Harry Baker, Williamson by Andrew Davies and the youth by James Hartson.

Logan was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend last weekend where it was confirmed that he had died.

After news of his death emerged, family friends paid tribute to Logan as a “kind, funny, polite, handsome & clever” boy.

People left flowers, tributes, toys and teddies in front of the police cordon by the river.