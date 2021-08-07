A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

OLIVER JACK DAVIES, 19, of Dan Y Graid Road, Risca, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions after he gathered with any other person without reasonable excuse at Lower Ochrwyth Road on January 23.

EWAN MARK CLIMO, 21, of Fosse Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions after he gathered with any other person without reasonable excuse at Queensway on January 23.

CHRISTIAN WALL, 30, of Windrush Close, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 56 days for speeding at 115mph in a 70mph zone in a BMW 1 Series on the M48 on December 12, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £334 in a fine and surcharge.

RHYS CHARLES, 25, of Penny Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £337 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Pillmawr Road on April 9.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

TARYN HALE, 31, of Maple Avenue, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Queen Victoria Street on January 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID JONES, 33, of Brynglas Avenue, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £465 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Blackwood Road, Blackwood, on January 17.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES EDWARDS, 33, of St David's Road, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £1,375 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions after he gathered with any other person without reasonable excuse on January 31.

PETER JONES, 57, of Sandy Lane, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £486 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the B4245 Newport Road on March 15.

His driving record was endorsed with nine points.

JORDAN LEWIS, aged 20, of Birchgrove, Tirphil, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on May 17.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEWI TAYLOR, 25, of Bythway Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £431 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 24 westbound on January 14.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.