GWENT Police are renewing their appeal for information to find a missing Abergavenny man.

Police are trying to locate William Fawcett, 39, who was reported as missing from his Abergavenny home on July 28.

Enquiries have shown that Mr Fawcett was in the Bridgend area near Coity Castle yesterday, Thursday, August 5, at approximately 5.30pm.

Mr Fawcett is about six feet tall, has a short beard and wears glasses.

Yesterday he was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, trousers and a cap.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting 2100266008, or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

