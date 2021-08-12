COLEG Gwent has allowed Public Health Wales to use its site in Ebbw Vale for a special new health screening programme.

The initiative is focused on offering screenings to men over 65 for a condition known as an abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA).

Men over 65 are routinely offered screenings for the condition, but lately there has been a backlog as many screenings were cancelled between March and August 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coleg Gwent has offered Blaenau Gwent learning zone to Public Health Wales to use as a location to conduct screenings between August 2 and August 23.

The screenings are by invitation only and will be sent out to men over the age of 65 who reside in Ebbw Vale, Brynmawr, Abertillery and other surrounding areas.

Men cannot turn up on the day and request a scan, but those over the age of 65 who have never had the test can self-refer by calling 01443 235161.

Gary Handley, faculty director for care and community studies, said: “We’re really pleased to support our local NHS and Public Health Wales in this way.

"Throughout the pandemic we’ve worked very closely with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and this is another opportunity for us to both support a local community in which we’re based, but also to raise awareness of general health matters with learners; many of whom are on health care courses.

"In particular, we want to provide support in any way we can to help ease the backlog in preventative early diagnosis that has come about due to the impact of Covid-19 on our ‘normal’ health care provision.”

AAA is a condition that primarily affects men over 65, but can also affect women in their seventies.

It is when the aorta (the main blood vessel from the heart to the chest and stomach) starts to bulge.

This can cause stomach aches and lower back pain and can be very dangerous if the swelling bursts.

If this happens, symptoms can include a sudden, severe pain in the stomach, fainting, shortness of breath and dizziness.

People who have AAA are often advised to treat it by making simple lifestyle changes, such as frequently exercising and cutting down on alcohol.

If the swelling is substantial, then doctors may recommend surgery.