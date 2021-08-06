A NEWPORT man is sought by police in connection with a report of criminal damage and threatening behaviour.

Gwent Police are appealing for information to locate 26-year-old Liam Brabham.

Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a report of criminal damage and threatening behaviour.

If you have any information relating to his whereabouts, contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2100255631 or send a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

