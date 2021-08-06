A NEWPORT man is sought by police in connection with a report of criminal damage and threatening behaviour.
Gwent Police are appealing for information to locate 26-year-old Liam Brabham.
Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a report of criminal damage and threatening behaviour.
READ MORE:
- Wales on 'final lap' of emerging from pandemic - Drakeford
- Coronavirus stats for Newport, Cwmbran, Caerphilly and Wales
- Bronze age and medieval items unearthed in Monmouthshire
If you have any information relating to his whereabouts, contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2100255631 or send a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
- The arrival of a new baby is always a happy time for every family. Share the good news with us and our readers by clicking here to submit information and pictures.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment