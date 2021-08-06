THE musical celebrating Tina Turner's music is back - and is coming to Newport.

Creating the ultimate night out, Tina Turner fans should get ready to party as What’s Love Got To Do With It? is touring more than 70 theatres and venues across the UK.

The tour includes a date at Newport ICC Wales on Saturday, October 23.

Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert paying homage to one of the most iconic and much loved musical artists of the 20th Century.

Audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina's greatest hits performed by Elesha Paul Moses supported by a full live band.

Speaking about playing Tina Turner, Ms Moses said: "I am so excited to be back on the road and cannot wait to visit Newport.

"I love performing as Tina Turner and this is just such a brilliant show that truly celebrates her incredible music and career. It truly is an honour to be the lead in a show that is focused on such a musical icon and to travel all over the UK taking that music to people who want to have a great night out is fantastic.

"What’s Love Got To Do With It? is quite simply about having a good night out with your friends and enjoying life so get ready to party."

Celebrating Tina Turner's career which spans more than 50 years, audiences can look forward to hearing musical arrangements of most-loved classic hits including Private Dancer, What, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and many more.

Tickets are on sale now.