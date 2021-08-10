FOOTPATHS in Caldicot and Rogiet which have been closed since December 2020 over concerns around their closeness to a live firing range will remain closed until at least the end of the year.

The closures that began in December have been extended by Monmouthshire County Council as safety concerns are still ongoing.

Monmouthshire County Council had closed the two paths - designated footpaths six and 13 - via a Traffic Prohibition order last year as they had become concerned at the safety of the path.

Both paths pass close to live firing ranges - one owned by the Ministry of Defence and another privately-owned - and the council had said it was concerned walkers may accidentally wander off the paths and find themselves in the firing line.

The order was due to expire on June 23, but has been extended for a further six months.

Have you recently lost a loved one? We want to help you celebrate their life by publishing an obituary in the paper and online. Click here to submit information and pictures.

There are also a number of anti-social issues surrounding the paths, including arson, vandalism, and fly-tipping.

The council said problems in the area only began at the beginning of the pandemic as more and more people began using the paths.

Cllr Lisa Dymock, cabinet member with responsibility for MonLife, said: “We are deeply concerned that people are at risk.

“This section of footpath contains two live firing ranges and we have had reports about people continuing to use the path, wandering around the foreshore and elsewhere putting themselves in danger.

“An alternative route is in place following the Wales Coast Path, which is well signed and maintained and we appeal to people to use this path instead.

“A multi-agency approach is being taken to resolve the issues on this popular path.

"These include fly tipping, arson, vandalism, gates being left open, which allowed cattle to wander off, damage to the sea wall, illegal cycling, motorbike use and consideration of range safety measures.”

READ MORE:

A Monmouthshire County Council spokeswoman added: “Notices regarding the closure of the footpath and alternative route are available on Monmouthshire County Council’s website and we have been endeavouring to keep them up on site.

“However, there has been problems with individuals removing the signs.

“This is an offence, but it is also putting visitors and local people in danger and hampering our endeavours to deal with the issues.

“If you or anyone should witness someone tampering with the signs, then please contact: countryside@monmouthshire.gov.uk”