A NEWPORT man has been jailed after breaking into a cottage while the family inside slept.
Lucien Rousselle has been sentenced to 20 months imprisonment for burglary and theft.
The 46-year-old was found guilty following a trial at Merthyr Crown Court earlier today (Friday, August 6).
The court heard that the burglary took place at a property in Undy, Monmouthshire on August 28, 2019.
The incident took place while the family inside the cottage slept upstairs.
An officer involved in the case described the incident as “a traumatic experience for those involved”.
PC Adam Griffiths said: "Rousselle burgled a rural cottage whilst a family were asleep upstairs.
“It was a traumatic experience for those involved.
"I welcome the sentence given. We are committed to pursuing those who carry out such distressing and reprehensible crimes and bringing them to justice."
A statement from Gwent Police read: “A 46 year old Newport man has been sentenced to 20 months imprisonment for burglary and theft.
“Lucien Rousselle was found guilty at Merthyr Crown Court today, Friday 6th August, following a trial.
“The burglary took place in Undy, Monmouthshire on August 28, 2019.”
