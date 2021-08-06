WELSH Water were needed to clean up a ‘pollution incident’ affecting the Brecon Canal in Risca on Wednesday evening.

A screwdriver covered in flushed wet wipes was causing a blockage in the pipes, meaning that sewer waste was leaking into the canal.

As well as being a health risk and being generally grim, the leaking sewage also posed a flood risk.

The screwdriver was believed to have been left behind by a workman and Welsh Water have asked that if anybody loses tools in the sewer to please contact them as soon as possible.

They also reminded people that they should dispose of wet wipes in the bin, instead of flushing them down the toilet.

A Welsh Water spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a pollution incident in the Brecon Canal on Wednesday evening.

“On inspection we found that a large mass of wet wipes had stuck to a screwdriver within the sewer and caused a blockage within the pipe.

"Our crews cleared the blockage before it caused any flooding to properties and to prevent further pollution to the local environment.

“We have written to local residents to explain what has happened and to raise awareness of the devasting consequences flushing wipes and disposing of rubbish in the sewer can have on homes, businesses and the local environment.

“While the majority of people do the right thing and dispose of wipes and rubbish in the bin, there are still some that are unknowingly risking their family homes.

“This incident is a stark reminder that only the three 'Ps' should be going into your toilet - pee, poo and (toilet) paper - and everything else should either be recycled, if your local council provides this service, or put in the bin.

“Find out more at www.dwrcymru.com/stoptheblock.”

