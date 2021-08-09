TAKE a look inside the Newport home on the market for more than £1,000,000.

The six-bed home in Glasllwch Lane is described as an “exceptional period residence”.

On the market for £1,300,000, the home also has three bathrooms and four reception rooms.

It is on the market with agents Crook & Blight.

Describing the property, they said: “A rare opportunity to acquire a truly exceptional family house, marketed for the first time in 70 years, set in stunning lawned gardens on Glasllwch Lane, one of Newport's most desirable addresses, a brief drive from the M4 and city centre train station affording access to London Paddington in around 1hr 40mins.

“Having been sympathetically nurtured and upgraded by the present owners, the property features six bedrooms, three bathrooms, four reception rooms, kitchen breakfast-room, utility room, two ground floor WCs, exceptional gardens with rockeries and ponds, stunning views, long driveway and detached double garage.

“Westover is situated on the west side of Newport approximately halfway down Glasllwch Lane with a detached double garage close to the lane.

“A long driveway follows the stunning front garden and leads up to the residence.

“A superb, second lawned garden is located to the side with a sun terrace and exceptional views.

“The property is entered via a porch to a feature period hallway with cloakroom and two well-proportioned reception rooms off.

“Past the family kitchen/ breakfast-room is a utility room, WC, sitting room and office/playroom.

“To the first floor are six bedrooms and three bathrooms with outstanding views to many aspects including over the Bristol Channel and the North Somerset coast.”

You can take a full 360-degree virtual tour of the home here.

For more information, contact agents Crook & Blight on 01633 222333.