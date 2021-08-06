MOTORISTS travelling into Wales this weekend could be set for some disruption, with the old Severn Bridge closed to traffic.
According to Highways England, the westbound carriageway of the bridge will be closed across the weekend, to allow for work to be carried out.
The road is set to be shut from 7.01pm tonight (Friday, August 6), until 6am on Monday (August 9).
Motorists hoping to head into Wales this weekend instead have to follow a diversion route, which will take them slightly further south, over the Prince of Wales Bridge – the second Severn crossing.
Traffic heading eastbound, from Monmouthshire into Gloucestershire is not set to be impacted by the closure.
It is not known what specific maintenance is being carried out on the bridge.
According to the Highways England website, this weekend, the “M48 Severn Bridge westbound carriageway closed 24 / 7 for bridge maintenance.
“Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.”
