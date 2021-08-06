AN 80-YEAR-OLD man turned into a nightmare neighbour after his romantic overtures to a woman he fancied were rebuffed.

Newport Crown Court heard Michael Bartholomew started stalking his former friend Lynne Everson when his hopes of starting a love affair with her were dashed.

The pensioner once turned up at her house with a hammer and told her he wanted to “sort out” her nephew Lloyd Williams, also a neighbour.

Timothy Evans, prosecuting, said: “In August 2020, police were called to the home address of Lynne Everson complaining about Mr Bartholomew's behaviour.

“Lynne Everson, her daughter Lucy and nephew Lloyd Williams were also there.

“Lynne Everson explained that about three months previously her friendship as a helpful neighbour with Mr Bartholomew had to stop because he had wanted a romantic relationship.

“Lynne Everson told him that she could not be his friend anymore.

“Since then, on many occasions, had gone to her home and stared through her windows despite her repeating time and time again that it was inappropriate.”

Mr Evans added: “He has also stood outside the front of his home address several times with binoculars watching her house and trying to get a glimpse of her for hours.

“He would stand at the top of the road and look down to try and see her.”

The prosecutor said matters came to a head at about 7pm on Wednesday, August 2020.

Mr Evans told the court: “Lucy Everson was at home when they heard banging coming from the front door, Lucy Everson answered the door.

“She was met with an irate Bartholomew. She could immediately see that he was holding a hammer. She asked him what he wanted.

“He said that he wanted to see Mr Williams and sort him out. He was hitting the hammer into his hand to which Lucy Everson perceived that Bartholomew wanted to cause harm to Mr Williams.

“Lucy Everson was in fear for her safety, took a step away from Bartholomew and shouted at him to go away to which Bartholomew returned to his home address.

“It was after notifying Mr Williams and Lynne Everson of what happened to which Lucy Everson decided to contact the police.”

In a victim impact statement, read to the court, Mr Williams said: “This has been the worst year of my life.

“I needed to take time off work because I was so stressed and anxious.

“I couldn’t eat because I was so sick with fear. I just want to live in peace.”

Bartholomew, now 81, of Bedwlwyn Road, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to stalking and possession of an offensive weapon.

The defendant, who was represented by Andrew Davies, was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Judge Michael Fitton QC jailed Bartholomew for six weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Before the OAP left the dock, the judge warned him: “If you do it again, I will send you to prison.”

He was also made the subject of a restraining order not to contact his victims.