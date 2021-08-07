WITH the news that the swimming pool at the Newport Centre is closed for good, we decided to take a look back through our archive to bring you some pictures of people having fun with the flume, the wave machine and the palm trees.
It was announced yesterday that the pool, which has been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, will not re-open. To read more about that story click here.
Click through the picture gallery above to see pictures of the pool from years gone by.
MORE NEWS:
- Caerphilly knifeman jailed for dirty protest at station
- Businesses can reopen and no rules on meeting up in Wales
- Residents concern over asbestos checks in Newport flats
In a joint statement issued by Newport Live and Newport City Council yesterday, it was confirmed that the pool hall was found to be “beyond viable repair”.
Plans to reopen the pool safely were found to “involve significant cost”, which is said to be a key factor in keeping the facility closed, and in forming plans to eventually replace it.
In recent months, the centre has played host to walk-in vaccination clinics, offering members of the public a fairly hassle free way of protecting themselves from Covid-19.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.