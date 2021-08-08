HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Blue is a nervous soul that shows his big heart when familiar with you. Blue loves a walk, making for a very handsome companion.
Jemini is a stunning German Shepherd who loves her walks and cuddles - but loves saying hello to cats a little too enthusiastically.
Jolly must go to a dog and cat-free home. All he wants is a lap to cuddle into all to himself.
Lucas loves to explore the world but can be a little bit shy. He enjoys spending time with the other dogs at the rescue while he waits for his forever home.
A happy and playful soul, Toby can be homed as an only dog or with others. He can't wait to love somebody just as much as he loves his food.
