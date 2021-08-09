PROFILES of children aged younger than 16 on the Football Association of Wales (FAW)’s app will be hidden by default, it has been announced.

Last week the Argus reported parents in Gwent were concerned that the names, ages, and location of their children was visible for anyone to see on the Cymru Football app.

At the time, a spokesman for the FAW defended their app’s security settings, saying that, beyond basic information, app users can opt out of making many identifying features visible to others.

But now, in a U-turn, the FAW has sent an email to parents and guardians, revealing that the app’s default settings have now been changed.

All data relating to children and youngsters under the age of 16 will be hidden from view – including on team sheets.

Previously, the name, age, and the location of where a child played was visible on the app by default – which sparked criticism.

Speaking to the Argus on condition of anonymity, one concerned parent said: “It shows the players name, age, their club, and where they might be playing on any given day.

“I’m concerned because it reveals information about vulnerable children – children subject to court orders, children placed by the Home Office, the privacy settings are not good enough”.

Concerns have been raised to Monmouth MP David Davies, who told the Argus earlier this week that he was writing to the FAW to relay concerns that he had heard from his constituents.

In an email sent to parents on Friday, August 6, it has been revealed that effective immediately, all information relating to under 16-year-olds has been removed from the app.

Parents have the option to amend this, and can add their children to the app – but while this was an automatic feature beforehand, this can now only be done by emailing the FAW directly at privacy@faw.co.uk - with your child’s full name, current club, COMET ID, and date of birth.

The FAW has confirmed the latest change to the Cymru Football app’s privacy settings, but has declined to comment further.