THE mother of a three-year-old boy who died on a west Wales farm has paid a moving tribute to her “inspiration to life”.
Ianto Sior Jenkins tragically died in a collision with a vehicle while riding his bike in the Clynderwen area of Pembrokeshire on Tuesday (August 3)
Chloe Picton said her little boy loved being out on the farm and going on the tractor with his dad.
She said in an emotional tribute on Friday: “Ianto was my blue-eyed boy, he was inspiration to life, he was a kind little boy who was always smiling and laughing.
“His best friend was his older sister Seren, who were always joined at the hip. Ianto loved going to nursery and was excited to start his first day at school in Ysgol Beca in Efailwen in September.
MORE NEWS:
- Caerphilly knifeman jailed for dirty protest at station
- Businesses can reopen and no rules on meeting up in Wales
- Residents concern over asbestos checks in Newport flats
“He loved being out on the farm and going on the tractor with his daddy.
"Ianto and I had a very strong bond, he was “Mummy’s little boy” and was always by my side everywhere we went, now that’s been taken from me.
“No parent should lose a child and I would like people to respect our wishes, giving us space at this very difficult, heartbreaking time.”
Dyfed-Powys Police said the circumstances surrounding the three-year-old’s death are being investigated and the family are being supported by specialist officers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.