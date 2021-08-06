THE mother of a three-year-old boy who died on a west Wales farm has paid a moving tribute to her “inspiration to life”.

Ianto Sior Jenkins tragically died in a collision with a vehicle while riding his bike in the Clynderwen area of Pembrokeshire on Tuesday (August 3)

Chloe Picton said her little boy loved being out on the farm and going on the tractor with his dad.

She said in an emotional tribute on Friday: “Ianto was my blue-eyed boy, he was inspiration to life, he was a kind little boy who was always smiling and laughing.

“His best friend was his older sister Seren, who were always joined at the hip. Ianto loved going to nursery and was excited to start his first day at school in Ysgol Beca in Efailwen in September.

“He loved being out on the farm and going on the tractor with his daddy.

"Ianto and I had a very strong bond, he was “Mummy’s little boy” and was always by my side everywhere we went, now that’s been taken from me.

“No parent should lose a child and I would like people to respect our wishes, giving us space at this very difficult, heartbreaking time.”

Dyfed-Powys Police said the circumstances surrounding the three-year-old’s death are being investigated and the family are being supported by specialist officers.