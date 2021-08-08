UNAUTHORISED works to level a Cwmbran school’s sports pitch have resulted in “an unacceptable level of overlooking to the neighbouring properties”.

Torfaen County Borough Council’s planning committee will decide next week whether to allow Croesyceiliog School on Woodland Road to re-level their sports pitch.

Works on a new school at the Croesyceiliog Comprehensive School site have been completed, but now there are plans to level the sports pitch to the north west of the school site. This work was not included in the original application.

A report says the pitch has “always sloped” and “re-levelling works were undertaken in the autumn of last year to address this issue, without the benefit of planning consent”.

The work resulted in a flat pitch, but created some issues along the western boundary.

The report says: “A particular issue arose along the western boundary of the site where levels at some points were raised by as much as 1.8 metres.

“This led to a situation whereby the ground level of the pitch was at the same height as the top of the boundary fence of the adjacent properties, giving rise to an unacceptable level of overlooking of those dwellings and their private garden space.”

To counteract that, a bund – a stone or earth embankment – would be built along the western boundary, which would extend one metre above the existing ground level on the pitch.

The size of the pitch will be reduced slightly to accommodate the bund.

There are also plans to have landscaping to “soften the visual impact”.

Two neighbours have submitted responses to the council in regards to the application.

One resident requested that a bollard or bund is installed to stop the land being used as an overflow car park.

Another neighbour raised concerns over the visual impact to the property that the unauthorised work has created.

They said: “The increased mound I think could work and with the shrubbery would improve outlook.

“However, my concern is with the mound being made higher.

“What is stopping students getting up there and their view would be even more intrusive than it is now.

“Whilst the mound and shrubs could work as I say to act as barrier when people are in field there needs to be some form of barrier stopping people getting on the mound.

“It’s a shame as if the height was maintained as before we would not be having the issues now.”

The school has said the pitch will be used as an “informal recreation space” during break times and lunch times.

It will also be used for PE lessons.

The report says: “The school considers it could restrict pupils from sitting on the bund, in order to avoid overlooking from the bund.”

A decision will be made on Thursday (August 12) on whether to allow the re-levelling of the pitch to take place.