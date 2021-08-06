NEWPORT City Council has closed Old Bassaleg Bridge which leads to Forge Mews in Bassaleg.
Structural reviews of the bridge this week have determined that the bridge is currently unsafe and could potentially collapse under its own weight.
The council have therefore, in the interests of safety, taken the decision to close the bridge to both vehicles and pedestrians with immediate effect from today, Friday August 6.
They have 'strongly advised' the residents of Forge Mews to 'leave their homes as soon as possible.'
This is because the bridge closure would prevent emergency services from accessing the street in the event of an emergency.
Any resident who does decide to leave their home is offered suitable temporary accommodation.
Traffic management officers will be on site over the weekend to ensure there is no access over the bridge into Forge Mews.
Pedestrian access from Park View onto Caerphilly Road and into Bassaleg, using the footbridge over the A467, will also be prohibited.
Remedial work will commence on the Old Bassaleg Bridge as soon as possible. Interim access arrangements are also being explored.
The council have said this is a serious situation, and it is their assessment that the bridge poses too great a risk to remain open.
