WALES’ ‘freedom day’ was met with a mixed response from the people of Newport.

The first day of no social distancing, no requirement for masks in hospitality settings, no limit on the number of people able to meet and nightclubs able to reopen was a damp one for the people of Newport with drizzles and heavy rain showers.

The general consensus from the public out and about was that nothing had changed, with many walking into cafes and restaurants wearing their masks.

Social distancing and mask wearing was prevalent even outside in the open as has been the case for many months.

There was also a mixed response from the hospitality sector itself.

Jackson Watkins, supervisor at LePub welcomed the relaxation but said that they were still keeping many precautions. “We had meetings with the staff about what the governments’ new rules are and what we wanted to do.

Jackson Watkins of LePub

“Staff wanted to continue wearing masks which was fine. We’re still limiting the people allowed in, but we have a live show tonight too.

“We’re excited to have live music going on again.

“We’re still doing all we can to prevent the virus spreading. We have hand sanitisers available and have these ‘virus killer’ boxes which are filtering the air so it’s an extra step to help protect people.

LePub's 'virus killer' box

“At the end of the day we want people to be able to go back to ‘normal’. We want to go back to live music safely and we don’t want to go back to another lockdown.”

Sue Reynolds, manager of Slipping Jimmy’s was excited to get back to normal. “It’s exciting,” she said. “Our staff were happy to be able to ditch the masks because it can be hard for our customers to hear what we’re saying.

“We’re also ready to welcome people back to the bar and to put an end to table service. I’ve been saying in my sleep ‘sit down, where’s your mask? No standing at the bar’ and now people can come back.

“We have our first live music tonight too.”

Sue Reynolds, manager of Slipping Jimmy's

In new restaurant Smokd, manager Rob Knight said they were keeping their risk assessments and safety measures in place and their first few days of opening had gone really well.

Kettle Cafe staff have also chosen to keep wearing their masks as it makes them feel comfortable. They commented on how many people were continuing to wear their masks on entering the cafe despite the rule changes.

Newport was relatively quiet on 'freedom day'

All of the staff in the venues we spoke to agreed that it was too early to tell what the implications would be.

There was live music in the streets to celebrate, with The Riverfront hosting an outdoor stage as well as various acoustic acts in front of TGI Friday’s which was hosted with Tin Shed Theatre Company.