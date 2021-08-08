DETECTIVES would like to speak to this man as part of an arson investigation.
Gwent Police officers believe Peter Wright from Chepstow can help them with their enquiries.
The 30-year-old has links to Newport, the Forest of Dean and throughout Monmouthshire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or via Direct Message on Facebook or Twitter using the reference 2100273187.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
