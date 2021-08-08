NEWPORT County AFC won their opening League Two fixture for the first time since 2013 thanks to Kevin Ellison’s late heroics at Boundary Park.

The Exiles looked set for a solid point against Oldham Athletic until the 42-year-old forward came up with the only goal of the game.

Ryan Haynes countered down the left wing and produce a terrific cross to find Ellison, who glanced in a superb header to send the travelling contingent from Newport wild.

Here are the talking points from Oldham…

SOLID START

The Latics doubled County last season and a point would have been a steady start after a short summer following the Wembley disappointment.

It certainly wasn’t a vintage Exiles performance, and concerns remain about the lack of a goal threat, but it is as daft to read too much into opening weekend as it is to worry about pre-season fixtures.

County are finding their feet after a rebuild and can continue to gel on the back of three hard-earned points – something they hadn’t achieved on the opening day of the league campaign since the first season back in the Football League.

They are on the road for August and Ellison’s late winner made it a marvellous start with tough trips to Mansfield, Tranmere and Salford to come (plus Ipswich in the League Cup on Tuesday) before Leyton Orient head to Rodney Parade.

BOO BOY

This fixture saw the proper return of fans with long queues outside Boundary Park as Latics supporters prepared to go back to their usual spot while the County faithful had to negotiate M6 nightmares.

After a season of sterile atmospheres, back was the ‘aaaaah!’ when away celebrations of a Mickey Demetriou header were ended abruptly by an offside flag and the jeering of a visiting pantomime villain.

It was NOT Kevin Ellison who had that role, instead it was right-back Cameron Norman.

The summer arrival from Walsall spent the first half in front of the packed Main Stand and wound up the Oldham fans with some theatrics before a flashpoint that could have led to a red card.

He was fouled, went to get the ball and was then pushed in the chest/neck area by home captain Carl Piergianni. It was a gentle shove but Norman went down dramatically.

Referee Tom Nield opted to show Piergianni yellow when Chris Sarginson had gone for red for then County skipper Joss Labadie in a very similar incident last season.

To the home crowd’s delight Norman was then also cautioned and every poor touch was cheered loudly for the rest of the half.

The wing-back would have been happy to head for the sparse Joe Royle Stand in the second half.

It was a good debut by the new man, whose solidity got the nod ahead of Aaron Lewis' attacking energy.

CONTROL: County midfielder Ed Upson

THE ONLY WAY IS UP

County won’t replace Josh Sheehan – the playmaker was too good for League Two and showed his class with a wonderful free-kick on his Bolton debut.

However, manager Michael Flynn has brought in an experienced figure to limit the midfield damage and it was an encouraging start by Ed Upson.

Just like Sheehan, he kept things ticking along and dropped deep to get the ball off the defence before prompting play.

The 31-year-old wasn’t quite as commanding as Sheehan and didn’t show the same turn and drive as the Wales international but he was comfortable on the ball and assured.

Upson will be an influential figure in 2021/22 and will hopefully grow as he gets to know his new teammates.

DEFENSIVE STRENGTH

The main negative from Oldham came in the first half when Matty Dolan limped off with a calf injury and the captain left Boundary Park in a moon boot.

The injury needs to be assessed but it would be a surprise if we see the midfielder-turned-defender soon. In the best-case scenario that it’s a minor blow then there is no point rushing a key man back.

However, the Exiles still looked solid at the back despite the blow with the impressive Priestley Farquharson moving to the middle to be flanked by Mickey Demetriou and former Walsall captain James Clarke, who had a strong debut.

With Scot Bennett able to move back and Norman able to move to the middle, Flynn still has experienced options but won’t want another early blow at the back.