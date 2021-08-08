THERE has been one newly reported death relating to Covid-19 in the Gwent area according to Public Health Wales’ latest statistics.
This puts the total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region to 970 – the second highest number of deaths for a health board in Wales behind Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board on 1,528.
There were two other recorded deaths in Wales, both of these in the Swansea Bay University Health Board area. It brings the total deaths in Wales to 5,626 according to Public Health Wales’ figures, however these do not include deaths in the community or where there was not a confirmed laboratory test result and the Office for National Statistics who do include these, will have a higher figure.
MORE NEWS:
- How Newport hospitality businesses are responding to 'freedom day' in Wales
- Watch: Was your home once lived in by a Chartist?
- Caerphilly's Lauren Price wins Team GB's final gold at Tokyo Olympics
There were 864 reported cases of Covid, with 125 in the Gwent region. 37 of these were in Caerphilly, with 36 in Newport, 25 in Torfaen, 17 in Monmouthshire and 10 in Blaenau Gwent. Blaenau Gwent recorded the second lowest number of new cases in Wales.
Here are all the new cases:
Cardiff – 79
Bridgend – 65
Conwy – 62
Swansea – 61
Flintshire – 53
Denbighshire – 51
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 41
Wrexham – 41
Caerphilly – 37
Carmarthenshire – 36
Newport – 36
Neath Port Talbot – 35
Gwynedd – 28
Powys – 28
Vale of Glamorgan – 28
Torfaen – 25
Monmouthshire – 17
Merthyr Tydfil – 16
Pembrokeshire – 15
Anglesey – 11
Blaenau Gwent – 10
Ceredigion – 6
Unknown location – 14
Resident outside Wales - 69
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.