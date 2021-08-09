Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Myles Stephen McPherson was born on July 8, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. His parents are Gavin and Martine McPherson, of Ebbw Vale, and he has a big sister, Alexandra. Martine said: "I was taken into hospital on the evening of the 7th and stayed in the car until labour had progressed enough for me to have pain relief. I had to have forceps as he didn't want to come out! Luckily he was born then at 2.30am in the morning. It was a bit touch and go as he had the cord around his neck, but luckily he was ok. We left hospital the same day in the afternoon."

Lake James John Kavanagh arrived three days late on July 17, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing a whopping 10lb 11oz. Mum and dad are Kayleigh Harris and Michael Kavanagh, of Newport, and his big sister is Mila (three).

Harrison Jay Johns was born on August 7, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 4oz. He is the first child of Matthew and Amy Johns, of Trethomas, Caerphilly. Harrison was born via emergency Caesarean section just in time for the first Newport County game and win of the season. His dad wore his County shirt to welcome the new arrival.