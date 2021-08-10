EIGHTY-FOUR per cent of Welsh people believe we need to change the way we live our lives to address the climate change emergency.

In total 1,149 people responded to the Welsh Government survey, with 84 per cent of these saying that there should be less food being wasted, less packaging and more recycling.

Eighty-one per cent of them said they were already working to minimising their food waste, or were likely to do so.

Of those who took part in the study, 86 per cent said they were concerned about climate change, but only 15 per cent thought it would affect their local area ‘a great deal’. Forty-two per cent did recognise climate change could impact their local area to some extent.

This follows a recent Climate Change Committee report showing the urgent and widespread climate related risks Wales faces.

Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.

Entirely eliminating greenhouse gas emissions would be better for the public’s wellbeing according to 77 per cent of those surveyed, and 80 per cent believed it would be better for their health. Just over half believed this would be better for the economy. Eighty per cent of the respondents supported the UK’s commitment of eliminating greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and most of them would like to see a range of behaviour changes to reach this.

MORE NEWS:

Julie James, the Welsh Government's minister for climate change, said: “In Wales we look out for each other, so I have no doubt in our ability to unite in big and bold actions to fight the climate emergency.

“Reaching Net Zero by 2050 will require decisive action over the next ten years, meaning government, businesses and communities coming together to change the way we eat, shop, travel and heat our homes.

“Whilst there will be up-front costs in taking action, the long-term financial and wellbeing costs of doing nothing will be significantly higher. We know climate change will impact all of our communities, with floods in Wales predicted to become even more frequent and drastic than the last two years we have experienced.

“We mustn’t feel overwhelmed by the actions we take today to invest in our future. A Net Zero Wales will look healthier, happier and more prosperous for us and our children and grandchildren, and all generations that follow.”