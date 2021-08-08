LOCALS in South Wales have released balloons in memory of a five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river.
More than 100 people gathered near Pandy Park in Sarn, near Bridgend, close to where the body of Logan Mwangi was discovered last weekend.
Members of the community laid teddy bears and messages in memory of the youngster, while balloons and bubbles were released in to the air at midday.
John Cole, Angharad Williamson and Logan Mwangi. Picture: Wales News Service
“One note left among the tributes read: “Thinking of all family and friends at this tragic time. Sleep peacefully beautiful boy.”
His step-father John Cole, 39, of Sarn, Bridgend, appeared before Newport Crown Court on Friday afternoon charged with Logan’s murder and perverting the course of justice.
Angharad Williamson and John Cole. Picture: Wales News Service
His mother Angharad Williamson, 30, of Sarn, and a youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, also appeared before the court charged with perverting the course of justice.
A hearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon heard Logan had suffered injuries before his death.
Logan with his mum. Picture: Wales News Service
These allegedly included a torn liver, internal injury to the back of his head, and a broken collarbone.
The three defendants will next appear before Newport Crown Court on November 12.
Tributes left near Pandy Park. Picture: Press Association
A trial date of January 31, 2022, has been set.
Cole and Williamson have been remanded in custody and the youth was remanded into the care of the local authority.
