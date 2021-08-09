THE TARDIS could be getting a taste of Gwent if Doctor Who fans get their way, with a Newport-born Hollywood star named as the favourite potential replacement for Jodie Whittaker.

In a Radio Times poll of who fans of the long-running sci-fi series would most like to see take over as The Doctor when Ms Whittaker leaves the roles next year, Michael Sheen – who was born in Newport – came out on top.

The Quiz star topped a RadioTimes.com poll of more than 10,000 people, receiving 20 per cent of the votes.

RadioTimes.com editorial director Tim Glanfield said: “Doctor Who’s lead role is one of the most iconic and coveted in British television and therefore any vacancy creates a huge amount of speculation amongst fans and across the TV industry.

“Clearly Michael Sheen is a popular choice, and no one can fault his brilliant acting prowess – but with a long history of secrecy and surprises at Doctor Who HQ when it comes to casting, we might have a bit of a wait until we find out who will be flying the Tardis next.”

Actor, comedian and director Richard Ayoade came second with 15 per cent of the vote.

Holby City’s Jo Martin was third with 11 per cent, followed by Fleabag star Andrew Scott with seven per cent.

Merlin stars Colin Morgan and Alexander Vlahos were fifth and sixth respectively after they each received six per cent of the votes.

James Bond actor Ben Whishaw was seventh with five per cent, following by It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander in eighth with four per cent.

Trainspotting co-stars Jonny Lee Miller and Kelly Macdonald rounded out the top 10, with three per cent of the votes for Elementary actor Mr Miller and two per cent for Ms Macdonald, who was most recently seen in Line Of Duty.

It was announced last month that ms Whittaker will leave the long-running BBC sci-fi drama next year.

She took over the TARDIS in 2017 as the first female Doctor.

Ms Whittaker will star in her final series of Doctor Who later this year before leaving with a trio of specials in 2022.