A MEMORIAL to those who have died during the Covid-19 pandemic has been unveiled at Gwent’s newest crematorium.

The memorial obelisk’s design was created by Newport schoolgirl Faith Williams. The 11-year-old was present at the unveiling at the Sirhowy Valley Crematorium in Pontllanfraith on Saturday, July 31.

Westerleigh Group, who run the site, came up with plans to create permanent, dedicated memorials within the Gardens of Remembrance at most of its 35 sites across England, Scotland and Wales. They aim to provide a space for people to visit and commemorate loved ones who died during the pandemic and to remember, reflect on, and pay tribute to NHS key workers and communities who pulled together during the pandemic.

Faith, who wants to be a professional illustrator, was told about the competition by her grandmother. She incorporated the Welsh dragon, a rainbow and a heart in her design – which will be used on the Welsh memorials in Aberystwyth, Langstone Vale and Llanelli crematoria run by the group.

Faith said: “I felt it was important to remember those who lost their lives to Coronavirus and those who have helped others. Above the dragon from the Welsh flag is a rainbow which represents the NHS and key workers and is a message of hope. At the top is a heart, which represents the families, friends and communities supporting each other.”

Roger Mclaughlan, chief executive officer of Westerleigh Group, said: “I’m proud that our Covid-19 memorial is now open for people to visit.

“So many communities have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, many families have lost loved ones, and our thoughts and sincere condolences go to them, first and foremost.

“We felt we needed to do something not only to remember those who passed away but also to honour others who did so many positive and selfless acts to support people and bring their communities closer together.

“These lasting memorials will provide a tranquil place for people to remember and reflect; where they can seek some comfort knowing that the legacy of those lost is not only being recognised but will be remembered for many generations to come.”

Members of the public are welcome to come and visit the Covid-19 memorial at Sirhowy Valley Crematorium. Please visit www.sirhowyvalleycrem.co.uk for opening hours.