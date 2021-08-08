LIVE music returned to Newport this weekend after lockdown as Feeder headlined a show at the city's Tredegar Park.

The forecast was for rain, but that didn't stop crowds gathering from around 4pm, a good five hours ahead of the headliner's appearance.

Covid-safety protocols were in place, with vaccination certificates or proof of a negative Covid test required to attend.

The event was due to held on Friday, July 9. However, due to the coronavirus situation at the time it was postponed to Friday, August 6.

There was something of a festival atmosphere too, with an array of food trucks and even a funfair on site.

Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club, The Magic Gang and Welsh bands Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard and Tom Auton & The Bottle Breakers provided the support before Feeder took to the stage at around 9pm and launched straight into a setlist made up almost entirely of their well-known hits.

Singer Grant Nicholas said it was good to be back in Newport and back on stage in general.

He apologised in advance for any rustiness, but he needn't have bothered as the band were as well oiled a machine as ever.

Opening with Buck Rogers, they made their way through hits such as Feeling A Moment, Come Back Around, Seven Days in the Sun and High before finishing with a flourish with Just A Day.

Luckily the rain held off otherwise those in the more animated sections of the crowd would have come away a lot muddier than it turned out.