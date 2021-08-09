POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing South Wales man.
Dyfed-Powys Police issued an appeal on its social media channels for a man from the Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, area.
The man is named only as Geraint.
In the online appeal the force said: “Have you see Geraint, missing from the Ammanford area, or do you have information that might help us find him?
“Please contact us with any information: https://orlo.uk/V0Lsz , email 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or ring 101. Quote reference: DP-20210808-354.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”
