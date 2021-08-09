A TEENAGE paedophile downloaded disturbing photographs and films from the internet which included a newborn baby being sexually abused.

Xander Abraham, 19, from Caerphilly, was warned he would be going straight to prison if he is caught again by the police.

Prosecutor Lucy Crowther said his home was raided by officers nearly two years ago in the autumn of 2019 when the defendant was 17 years old.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Abraham co-operated with police who found the indecent images on two mobile phones and a laptop.

They also discovered extreme pornography involving a woman “performing sex acts on a horse”.

Abraham initially denied having the illegal images, claiming he had clicked on a link which had triggered a virus.

He later admitted to having been “sexually aroused” by child abuse material.

Miss Crowther said one image was of a newborn baby being abused while others showed children of around eight years old.

The defendant, of Tan y Bryn, Senghenydd, pleaded guilty to possession of four category A, seven category B and 172 category C images as well as possession of extreme pornography.

The court was told Abraham, who was represented by Owen Williams, was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC told Abraham: “You have been convicted of serious offences.

“They involve real children being abused.”

The defendant was sentenced to a three-year community order and told he must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He has to pay £420 costs and a victim surcharge.

Abraham will have to register as a sex offender for five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2026.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the two mobile phones and laptop.

Before Abraham left the dock, he told him: “Don’t come before me again or you will be going down the wooden steps behind you if you do.”