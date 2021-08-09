TOMORROW, Tuesday, is the last day for residents in the Graig ward of Newport to register to vote in the upcoming council by-election.
A by-election is being held in the ward following the resignation of Conservative councillor Margaret Cornelius.
Cllr Cornelius resigned in June due to ongoing health issues after 30 years in the position.
Three candidates will be standing to replace her:
- John Jones – Conservatives.
- John Harris – Labour.
- Jeff Evans – Liberal Democrats.
Graig is also represented by Conservative councillor David Williams.
Registration closes at midnight on Tuesday, August 10.
The by-election will be held on Thursday, August 26, between 7am and 10pm.
Applications for postal votes must reach the Electoral Register Officer by 5pm on Wednesday, August 11, and applications to vote by proxy must arrive by 5pm on Wednesday, August 18.
You can register to vote here: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote
