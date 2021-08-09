THERE have been almost 100 new cases of coronavirus in Newport in the past 24 hours, the latest Public Health Wales figures have shown.
Gwent had 272 cases altogether, with Newport having 98, Monmouthshire 43, Caerphilly 60, Torfaen 43, and Blaenau Gwent 28.
There have been 1,364 new cases recorded in Wales, as well as three new deaths across the country.
There have not been any newly-reported deaths in Gwent, the total remains at 970 deaths since the pandemic began.
The total number of Covid-related deaths in Wales is 5,623 - however, these do not include deaths in the community or where there was not a confirmed laboratory test result and the Office for National Statistics who do include these, will have a higher figure.
All the new cases by area:
- Cardiff - 139
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 61
- Flintshire - 52
- Wrexham - 63
- Swansea - 92
- Conwy - 72
- Newport - 98
- Bridgend - 57
- Denbighshire - 75
- Monmouthshire - 43
- Vale of Glamorgan - 58
- Gwynedd - 47
- Carmarthenshire - 60
- Neath Port Talbot - 63
- Pembrokeshire - 34
- Caerphilly - 60
- Merthyr Tydfil - 17
- Blaenau Gwent - 28
- Torfaen - 43
- Anglesey - 33
- Ceredigion - 15
- Unknown location - 16
