A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LUCY ANN HAYDEN, 23, of Brynteg Terrace, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 20 weeks after she admitted stealing goods such as meat, ear phones and washing tablets from Lidl, Farmfoods and Home Bargains in Tredegar, and failing to surrender.

She was also ordered to pay £393 in compensation and costs.

RHYS OLIVER JENKINS, 25, of Maesygwartha Road, Maesygwartha, near Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on January 4.

He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SCOTT ANDREW MACRAE, 46, of Cornwall Road, Newport, was banned from driving after he admitted drink driving with 40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on Caerleon Road on July 10.

He was ordered to pay £1,023 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN CHARLES JONES, 27, of Willow Lane, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 67mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on Troed-y-Rhiw Road, Wattsville, on July 10.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JANE ANN ABBOTT, 50, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was banned from driving after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood on St Cenydd Road on January 13.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JODIE LEIGH WILLIAMS, 30, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 104mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood on Brecnock Close, Brynmawr, on April 17.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LLOYD MOSS, 20, of Cae Canol, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood on Hengoed Avenue on January 22 and possession of methylmethcathinone, a class B drug.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS SMITH, 33, of Penterry Lane, St Arvans, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on December 19, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £816 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

HARDEEP SINGH DHATT, 28, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £881 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations by being outside a place where he was living without reasonable excuse at Lysaght Avenue on January 23.

COREY GREENSLADE, 21, of Newlyn Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at the Asda car park in Blackwood on January 22.

ROISIN MCCOY, 19, of Waun Road, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse on January 23.

LIAM ROYAL, 27, of Laurel Road, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations being outside a place where he was living without a reasonable excuse on Commercial Road, Pill, on January 23.

JOSEPH SMITH, 31, of Shepherd's Hill Caravan Site, Lower Race, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse on January 24.