A BODY of a 73-year-old woman has been found in Brynmawr.
Gwent Police were called out to the area, near Blaina Road, at around 3pm on Sunday, August 8.
It appears the woman was found in a pond nearby.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We were called to a pond near Blaina Road, Brynmawr at around 3pm on Sunday, August 8, to a report that a 73-year-old woman had been found unresponsive.
“Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended and confirmed that the woman was dead. Her next of kin have been informed.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.