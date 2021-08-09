A BODY of a 73-year-old woman has been found in Brynmawr. 

Gwent Police were called out to the area, near Blaina Road, at around 3pm on Sunday, August 8. 

It appears the woman was found in a pond nearby. 

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We were called to a pond near Blaina Road, Brynmawr at around 3pm on Sunday, August 8, to a report that a 73-year-old woman had been found unresponsive.

South Wales Argus: The pond surrounds houses and shops The pond surrounds houses and shops

“Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended and confirmed that the woman was dead. Her next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”

